Home States Tamil Nadu

Teacher suspended for caning class II girl

A government school teacher was suspended for caning and injuring a class II girl for bad handwriting near Chinnasalem.

Published: 17th October 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A government school teacher was suspended for caning and injuring a class II girl for bad handwriting near Chinnasalem.

According to a source from Chinnasalem, Ravichandran (30) of Kalasamudram village is a wage labourer. His daughter, Subhashree (7) is studying class II in the panchayat primary school in the same village. On Monday, her class teacher, S Saravanan, caned her for her ‘bad handwriting’. The girl sustained blood clot on her back and soon suffered swelling. In the evening, after the girl narrated the incident to her parents, she was taken to a private hospital in Chinnasalem for treatment.

“The teacher has brutally attacked her with cane just for bad handwriting. He can change it by giving proper training to her instead of this punishment. My daughter is mentally disturbed after this incident, she refused to go to school and we trying to compromise her,” said Lakshmi (27), mother of Subhashree.

Meanwhile, her relatives and parents of other students demanded action against Saravanan, the teacher.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Saravanan was placed under suspension following inquiries.

