‘Thank God, we cracked it’: Cops who probed PNB burglary tonsure heads

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Shankar’s evergreen flick ‘Gentleman’ portrayed a desperate policeman, who, unable to catch the burglar, shaved off his head in a temple in humiliation. The story plays out in reverse in the case of two Tiruchy policemen, who let their hair grow out for eight long months, till they laid their hands on criminals who burgled a local branch of Punjab National Bank.

Samayapuram head constable Vijayakumar and Thiruverambur head constable Hariharan were part of the teams formed to probe the burglary. With the case being cracked on Monday, the duo tonsured their heads at Samayapuram temple on Tuesday. Yet another officer, SI Senthil Kumar, is also planning to shave his head. But, he will do so only after the stolen property is recovered.

The trio is offering hair to god in return for blessings to crack the case. “This was my first high-profile case,” says Hariharan. “It took so much effort to zero-in on the culprits. I am relieved that we have got a breakthrough and decided to fulfil my vow.” Hariharan says for a while, it seemed the case could go on for longer.

On January 28, a gang entered the bank in Bikshandarkoil and took away 470 sovereigns and Rs 19 lakh. Four police teams were formed to investigate. However, the police had only an empty gas tank and metal cutting disks as evidence and struggled to find a lead.