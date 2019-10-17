Home States Tamil Nadu

Theni police raise awareness about pickpockets

A senior police official told TNIE that mike announcements warning public about pickpockets and thieves were being made in bus stands and other crowded places.

THENI: Public-awareness hoardings erected by the police department in Theni bus stand and other key locations present a curious case to passengers and passersby. These hoardings are populated by photos of women who have made a career in pickpocketing. Sources in the police department said they have identified 69 women pickpockets, one of whom is from Theni, so far and that they could be part of a larger network. Such networks have been identified in Chennai, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Thiruvallur and cities in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Modus operandi

The women, who are often well-dressed, work in four-member groups. They focus on one or two women carrying a bag. When the victim boards a bus, the thieves follow suit. Once the bus starts moving, two of the thieves close in on the victim while the other two stay close to the door. In a short while, the victim will find herself being shoved from behind. The moment she turns to check who did it, one of the thieves would open the bag and fish out whatever valuable it contains. The valuable is soon transferred to the thieves standing by the doorstep, who alight at the next stop. Some pickpockets travel with infants to avoid raising suspicion of co-passengers.

Countermeasures

A senior police official told TNIE that mike announcements warning public about pickpockets and thieves were being made in bus stands and other crowded places. "The thieves lock on to women who checks their bags frequently," said the officer and advised people to be careful whenever they are in a crowded place.

