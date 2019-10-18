Coimbatore man beats father to death in drunken brawl

COIMBATORE: A drunken brawl took an awry turn with a 40-year-old man ending up beating his father to death with a ladle near Sirumugai in the district on Wednesday night.
The incident came to light when the neighbours went to check on K Mahali (60), a widower from Old Adidravidar Colony at Shanmugapuram, after they were disturbed by the loud blaring of the television. The neighbours found Mahali dead and a freshly-dug grave. They immediately alerted the police.
Sources said that the needle of suspicion fell on Mahali's son Sivaraj (40), a known alcoholic, who lived nearby. Sivaraj was known to fight with his father after drinks. On Wednesday night, the father-son duo had a binge session, following which they entered into an argument. Police claimed that Sivaraj might have beaten Mahali to death using a ladle. Later, he dug up a grave to dispose of the body.
However, Sivaraj had to abandon the attempt and fled after neighbours questioned him about the commotion.
"However, he forgot to switch off the television. When neighbours entered Mahali's house on Thursday morning, they found him dead. They informed the Sirumugai police, which took the body to government Mettupalayam hospital for postmortem examination. Sivaraj was arrested on Thursday evening," sources said.
