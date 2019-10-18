Home States Tamil Nadu

Girl ‘slapped by senior’ dies after suicide bid

A Class XI student died at Namakkal GH on Thursday, few days after she attempted suicide because she was allegedly slapped by her senior in an argument while travelling in school bus.

Published: 18th October 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A Class XI student died at Namakkal GH on Thursday, few days after she attempted suicide because she was allegedly slapped by her senior in an argument while travelling in school bus. The senior girl and school teacher were booked for abetting suicide. According to police, Dhanapriya Devi (16) of Jambumadai in Thathaiyangarpettai was studying in Class XII at a private school in Thuraiyur.

On Saturday, she boarded the school bus. She wanted to sit on a particular seat, but was denied by her senior. A heated argument broke out. In a fit of anger, the senior allegedly slapped Devi. The teachers in the bus intervened and tried to pacify them, however, tension brewed up when they reached the school. It is said that Devi was mocked by few other seniors too.

Teachers had counselled the girls and chided them for the behavior. An upset Devi narrated the episode to her mother. On Sunday, Devi attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. She was admitted to Namakkal GH, where she died on Thursday. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

