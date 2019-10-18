Home States Tamil Nadu

We are opposing NEET, passed resolution: Palaniswami

The issue is now before the Supreme Court and till date, the government was  opposing NEET, he said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami canvassing votes in Vikravandi | Express

VILLUPURAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the State government opposed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and a resolution against the exam was passed only during the AIADMK rule. Campaigning for the AIADMK nominee for Vikravandi bye-election, MR Muthamizhselvan, at Thumbur, Muttathur, Panamalai, Anniyur, and Kadaiyam, he said NEET was brought during the Congress-DMK government at the Centre. The AIADMK government passed a resolution to exempt the  State from the exam. The issue is now before the Supreme Court and till date, the government was opposing NEET, he said.

“We are giving data and statistics of government’s performance accurately, but Stalin is criticising the government without proper data. In this rule, infrastructure, including road facilities, were done properly.  He criticised Stalin for saying that AIADMK did not worry about Jayalalithaa’s death. He said Stalin and Karunanidhi were the reason for Jayalalithaa’s death and they only filed false cases against her.

He said though Jayalalithaa proved she was innocent, they appealed again, and because of that she got mental tension and her health was affected. He said since they raised doubts on her death, a commission was appointed and inquiry is on, but just for political benefits, DMK was spreading false information. He said local body elections will be held by December this year and elected members will take charge. Palaniswami said “We welcome good schemes of Central government. At the same time, we  oppose the schemes not fit for Tamil Nadu.”

No room for Sasikala, TTV in party: AIADMK
Chennai: The AIADMK on Thursday asserted that VK Sasikala, close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who is now undergoing a four year-term in a Bengaluru prison and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, will have no place in the party in the future.

“The party has taken a firm stand to keep Sasikala and TTV away from the affairs of AIADMK and the government. The decision still holds good,” Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters at the AIADMK headquarters after attending the 48th foundation day celebrations.

