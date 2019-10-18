With bypolls in Tirunelveli, voters make hay as parties pay

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: “This has been a very special Deepavali for us. We have four voters in our family and have collectively received Rs 12,000 from two mainstream parties,” says R Selvaraj of Eruvadi. Selvaraj says the workers of one national party had given him Rs 4,000 — Rs 1,000 each —while the offering from a State party was Rs 8,000 - Rs 2,000 per voter.

“Both the parties distributed money in broad daylight on Wednesday; no poll official or police were there to stop it. I feel that the money we receive from them is ours, which was swindled by the politicians. I also hear that the national party, which has allied with a Dravidian major, is going to give another Rs 1,000 to match what its rivals are offering,” he added.

Ragavan from KTC Nagar distributed sweets in his locality bought from the bribe money. “I purchased a car a week ago. The treat for it was pending. Since I got cash for vote, I used it to buy sweets,” said the man.“The national party is giving cash to everyone. However, the State party is screening the voters,” says Ramar of Palayam Chettikulam.

Nanguneri resident S Vanamamalai says the proceeds from the parties’ coffers would be brought to good use by purchasing dress, sweets and crackers for the festivities. Till the last Assembly election, voters in district were witness to occasional incidents of opposition party functionaries catching cash distributors, but this time around they are on the same page.

While the election officials are yet to crack whip, the Kalakkad police personnel claimed to have registered a case against certain political cadre for distributing money in Kattarkulam. Across this district, no major check has been instituted by the Flying Squad Unit (FST), particularly at the hotels and party offices where the politicians have camped. Also, no major seizure of cash has been made by the Flying Squad Team or Static Surveillance Team after October 9. Speaking to TNIE, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) candidate Rajanarayanan said that the workers of the mainstream parties were doing door-to-door cash delivery. "The mainstream parties have assigned one MLA to each Panchayat to distribute money. They even distributed money in front of me during my campaign in Idayankulam and Azhagapuri. Those party-men parked their car with lakhs of rupees at the starting point of every street and simply started distributing by verifying the Aadhar card or voters ID," he said, hoping that the voters would vote for him even after receiving the money from opponents.

Public seize Rs 2.78L from DMK functionary

Tirunelveli: Residents of Ambalam village in Nanguneri seized Rs 2.78 lakh cash, believed to be meant for distribution to voters, from the house of a DMK functionary here on Thursday and handed it over to a Flying Squad Team. Sources said the police were conducting an inquiry with a DMK MLA in this regard. Sources said, “On seeing DMK men distributing money, the residents, most of whom had boycotted the bypoll, demanding a G.O declaring seven SC sub-castes as Devendrakula Vellalars, went to the DMK man’s house and seized the cash.” A picture of locals with cash (above) went viral on social media.

Narayanasamy is a revolutionary CM: Stalin

Puducherry: DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday described Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy as a revolutionary CM while flaying TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami for running an administration as per the BJP’s wishes. Campaigning for Congress candidate A John Kumar contesting the October 21 Kamaraj Nagar Assembly by-election, Stalin charged that it was virtually the BJP regime in Tamil Nadu and Palaniswami was not gutsy enough to question Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Appreciating Narayanasamy and the Congress government in the Union Territory, Stalin said that he was questioning the action of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, who was blocking schemes of his government and serving as the BJP mouth-piece.

Bedi is making efforts to give away an island in Yanam owned by Puducherry to Andhra Pradesh, he charged. Listing several welfare schemes implemented for the people of Puducherry, Stalin called upon the people to vote for the Congress.