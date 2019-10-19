Home States Tamil Nadu

ASI officials propose excavation inside Thanjavur palace complex

In the proposal sent to the commissioner, the officials pointed out that while digging at the same ground a few years ago similar artefacts were found.

Published: 19th October 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Thanjavur palace

Thanjavur palace

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Field-level officials of the State Archaeological department have proposed a large-scale excavation at the ground abutting the bell tower of the Thanjavur palace complex where some artefacts were found. They were discovered while digging a trench for a temporary shed for the Thanjavur Book Exhibition held recently.

According to sources, while digging a trench, some ancient artefacts, including large red laterite stones, which could be remnants of pillars, tiles used for roof and bricks were unearthed. Along with these, a grinding stone was also found.

These have been kept in the custody of the Archaeological department. Officials said these could be remnants of the extension of the bell tower located nearby.

Following the discoveries, field-level officials of the department had written a letter to the Commissioner of the Archaeological department proposing large-scale excavation.

In the proposal sent to the commissioner, the officials pointed out that while digging at the same ground a few years ago for the book exhibition, similar artefacts were found.

Moreover, as a prelude to the Eighth World Tamil Conference held in Thanjavur in 1995, the palace complex was renovated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

At that time, a small ditch in front of the Bell Tower in the palace complex was scientifically cleaned by the ASI and they stumbled upon a large number of artefacts buried in the ground. There were around 150 artefacts and included porcelain figurines of a camel, fowl and ‘Yazhi’, a mythical creature, pieces of porcelain ware, iron nails, triangular-shaped bricks and an iron lock. These are now showcased in the excavation museum in the Sharja Maadi of the palace complex.

Official sources said the buildings now found in the palace complex date back to the Thanjavur Nayak (CE1532-1673) and Maratha (CE1674 -1799) eras. If the ground near the bell tower is excavated, the extension of the present buildings constructed by the rulers of these two kingdoms and their relationship could be established. ‘The ground abutting the Bell Tower is 3.5 metres high. If there is deeper excavation, there are chances of Chola period buildings being found,” Archaeological department officials said.

There have been speculations about the exact location of the palace of the imperial Cholas and the excavation at the palace grounds could shed more light on the issue, archaeologists said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thanjavur palace Tamil Nadu Archaeological department
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp