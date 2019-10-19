Cash-for-votes: CEO seeks report from Nellai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday sought a detailed report from the District Election Officer of Tirunelveli on allegations that a DMK MLA and some others had attempted to bribe voters in Nanguneri assembly seats. Action will be taken based on the report, he said.

In Vikravandi, there are 275 polling stations of which 18 have been identified as ‘critical’ and 32 ‘vulnerable’. Similarly, Nanguneri has 299 polling stations. Of these, 110 have been identified as ‘vulnerable’. In both constituencies, web streaming will be done at all polling stations.

Meanwhile, TNCC vice-president K Jayakumar submitted a petition to CEO alleging there are efforts to capture booths during polling by inciting violence and EC should take steps to prevent this.