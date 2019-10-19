Four of family found dead at Auroville, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a tragic incident, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead inside a locked house at Auroville on Friday. Police suspect they might have committed suicide owing to debts. According to police, Sundaramorthy (40) of Kuyilapalayam was working in a bakery and his wife, Maheshwari (35), was employed in Solar Kitchen belonging to Auroville foundation. They were living in a house built on the land given by Auroville foundation, with their daughters Kiruthiga (17) and Samiksha(13), who were studying in Auroville school.

The couple did not go to work from Monday. As there was no intimation from Maheshwari, the Solar Kitchen management sent its staff to their house on Friday to check with her. The staff found the door of the house locked and foul smell emanating from inside. He immediately alerted the management and police.

A police team broke open the door and found Sundaramoorthy hanging from the ceiling and the bodies of Maheshwari, Kiruthiga and Samiksha lying on the cot in a decomposed state. Police suspect they might have died a few days ago.

Couple faced huge losses, say police

The bodies were sent to a private medical college hospital in Ganabathychettykulam at Puducherry for post-mortem. During inquiry, the police found that couple had huge debts. In a bid to repay the debt, they ran a Deepavali chit from last year. However, they ended up facing loss. The police have filed a suspicious death case and are inquiring to find out whether the woman and her kids committed suicide or Sundaramorthy killed them by giving them poison. Sundaramorthy’s siblings are staying nearby, but did not know about the incident as the they were not in talking terms.

Piling debts led to suicide?

