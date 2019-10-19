HC confirms conviction and sentence under POCSO Act

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has confirmed the conviction and sentence of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under sections 6 read with 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act, 2012) awarded by the trial court to an accused in a rape case.

Turning down the contention of the accused, Justice S Vaidyanathan said that the mere absence of bodily injury on the minor victim girl cannot be a ground to say that there is no offence at all. The counsel for the accused submitted that in the event of any physical violence, there must be bodily injuries on the victim. In this case, there was no such injury, he pointed out.

“It is a highly fallacious argument advanced by the counsel for the accused in as much as a minor girl did not even know as to what for she is being pulled in and touched. Therefore, an inference can be drawn

that there cannot be much resistance on the side of a minor girl and in the absence of any opposition, naturally, there is no possibility of sustaining injury on the body," the judge said adding that it was reported through evidences produced in the court that semen was detected on the girl's churidhar.

"Thus, the version of the victim girl has been duly supported by the report of the Forensic Sciences Department, as the victim minor girl in her 164 statement before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Erode had clearly stated that when the accused had touched her, some liquid like water fell on her chudidhar and on seeing the same, she had run out of the house. This cannot be said to be a tutored one. Even though this Court thought of incorporating the deposition of the girl in the order, in the interest of the child and with a view to avoid inclusion of obscene words contained in the deposition, this Court has refrained itself from extraction of those contents,” the judge added and dismissed the petition from the accused.