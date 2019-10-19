Home States Tamil Nadu

Script, mortar pestles of Pallava period found in Karur

Apart from three inscriptions, eight mortar pestles and one water tank made of stone, believed to be from the Sangam era, were also identified.

Published: 19th October 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 10:50 AM

Karur, also known as Karuvoor, was the capital of the Chera empire and also the trade capital in the 9th and 10th centuries.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: A group of archaeological experts has identified giant mortar pestles, believed to date 800-900 years ago, in Karur. The artefacts were found in Munnur, a small village near K Paramathi.  Karur, also known as Karuvoor, was the capital of the Chera empire and also the trade capital in the 9th and 10th centuries.

Chellamuthu, a 67-year-old farmer and livestock breeder in Munnur, discovered an idol near the Sellandiamman temple in the village. He sought the assistance of Ravikumar, Director, Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre, Tiruppur to identify the idol and research he inscriptions found in his farmlands. A team of archaeological experts led by Ravikumar then visited Munnur, 30
km west of Karur.

Apart from three inscriptions, eight mortar pestles and one water tank made of stone, believed to be from Sangam era, were also identified. Unlike the smaller versions which are used at home by people, these giant mortar pestles are ancient versions of the big modern grinders found in kitchens of hotels and wedding halls nowadays. 

During ancient times, kings used to distribute free food to the needy, a practice called Annadhanam. In view of this, these mortar pestles could have been used in preparing the ingredients, said the historians.

These ancient tools would be around 800-900 years old. Ravikumar told TNIE, “After visiting Chellamuthu’s farm, we found three inscriptions, roughly around 1,000 years old. On one of the stones, we found a Grantha inscription. We sent it to eminent historian Dr Y Subburayalu to decipher it. He
revealed it was Grantha letters of Manthra inscription. The inscription is 110 cm in height and 43 cm in width and has six lines of Grantha script.”

He added, “After research, we found the Grantha script was an ornamental way of writing introduced in the 8th century A.D., by Pallava King Rajasimhan. He used to write Grantha script in the form of peacocks, swans, snakes, creepers. At the bottom of the stone, there is a trishul, nandhi (bull), conch (sangu) and pond.”

