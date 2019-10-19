Home States Tamil Nadu

Tension at hospital as kid dies in Dharmapuri

The hospital administration released a statement that the death was not caused by dengue and the child had died of fever.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:57 AM

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Death of four-year-old in the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital sparked outrage as the family  alleged  medical negligence as cause of death and demanded action against doctors and nurses on duty. The hospital administration released a statement that the death was not caused by dengue and the child had died of fever.

Nivas (4) was admitted to the Kambainallur private hospital on October 11 after he was diagnosed with fever. Suresh (32) father of Nivas and a daily laborer, who was dissatified with the treatment , took the boy to another private hospital where they diagnosed the child to have contracted dengue and treated him. When the treatments proved ineffective, the child was brought to the DMCH hospital on  the same day. However,  the child died in the early hours on Friday. His parents said the kid died due to medical negligence and protested against the  hospital staff.

Suresh said, “Ever since we admitted our child to the GH, we have had no doctor examining him. They simply took blood for test and on occasion asked us to visit the private hospital opposite the DMCH for blood test. On Thursday, a doctor who examined the blood report said that he  was improving and fever will be down. But, it got worse and doctors offered no treatment in the eight days we were at the GH. ”

Dean Srinivasraj said in a statement that doctors prioritized on increasing the child’s platelet count. Later, an ELISA test was done and the child tested negative for dengue. He developed breathing difficulty and  was given artificial respiration. But, he died of fever and cause is yet to be known. 

girl dies in Salem
Salem: A four-year-old girl died of fever here on Friday. Kanishka (4)  was the daughter of Senthil, a resident of Deevattipatti. She was admitted to a private hospital with fever on Tuesday. She was ater admitted to Salem Government Hospital. She died here on Friday. Health officials claimed she died owing to  medical complications. 

