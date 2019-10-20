Home States Tamil Nadu

After Vellore, 9-year-old Karur girl dies of dengue

Following the death of Vaishnavi, her parents and relatives staged a protest alleging that lack of proper treatment caused her demise

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR : A 9-year-old girl succumbed to dengue fever in Karur on Saturday. This is the first death reported in the district this year. The deceased, Vaishnavi, was the daughter of Gopi and Usha, residents of Adi Dravidar Colony at Emur. Vaishnavi was admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital with fever ten days back. On checking her blood samples, she was tested positive for dengue. She was then moved to special ward and given treatment.

Her brother Anbuselvan (7) too was tested positive and was given treatment there. He gradually recovered and was discharged, while Vaishnavi was kept in observation. As her health condition did not see improvement, her parents moved her to Trichy Government Hospital for special treatment on Thursday. However, on Saturday, she died there.

Following this, her parents and relatives brought her body to Karur and staged a protest near Ballammalpuram crematorium alleging that lack of proper treatment caused her death. Police arrived at the spot and pacified the protestors, after which they dispersed.Meanwhile, Karur GH Dean Dr Rossy Vennila claimed that Vaishnavi recovered completely and was in afebrile stage and kept in observation.

“It was her parents who decided to shift her to Tiruchy for special treatment at that stage. Before discharging, the patient should be kept in observation for 72 hours. Much complicated cases than this have seen complete recovery. Vaishnavi’s death is unfortunate and we express our deepest condolence to the bereaved family,” she told.  

Girl dies at Trichy GH
As Vaishnavi’s health condition did not see improvement, her parents moved her to Trichy Government Hospital for special treatment. However, on Saturday, she died there

