Buyer moved consumer panel, you should too: Madras HC to builder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since a flat purchaser has already moved a consumer court alleging agreement violation by the building promoter and the latter also has appeared in the case, the builder cannot approach the High Court for appointment of an arbitrator, Justice R Suresh Kumar of Madras High Court has held. Shriprop Structures Private Limited, T.Nagar, moved the court praying for a directive to appoint an arbitrator to solve the disputes arising out of the agreements with two individuals.

One individual had moved the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission seeking remedy and Shriprop also entered appearance before the consumer court. As one of the parties had availed the special/specific remedy and the consumer court issued notice and the builder entered appearance and filed its counter, this court cannot entertain the petitions from the builder, the judge said.

“Therefore, it is a case where the aggrieved party has already opted to avail the specific/special remedy under the Consumer Protection Act. Therefore, the jurisdiction of the arbitration proceedings stands excluded in view of the law declared by Supreme Court in a similar case,” the judge added.

“This court has no hesitation to hold that the petitioner cannot seek remedy for appointment of an arbitrator under Section 11 of the Arbitration Act as has been sought for in these original petitions and they can work out their remedy by contesting the complaints filed before consumer commission, the judge added and dismissed the builder’s petitions.