Home States Tamil Nadu

Dispute redressal: Alternatives needed, says SC judge

The National Highway Authority of India too have an internal three-tier committee to dispose of cases, he said.

Published: 20th October 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government happens to be the largest litigant because of the expanding horizon of activities they are involved in and there needs to be an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, said Supreme Court judge V Ramasubramanian on Saturday. Speaking at the third conference of Central government standing counsel of southern States, he said. 

"About 70 per cent litigations are either filed by or against the government and they need to set a policy to bring down litigations.’’

Referring to innovation by students of National Law School of India University, who had built a consumer online dispute resolution mechanism, he said innovations on similar lines must be advocated to dispose of litigations. Justice Ramasubramanian said the Ministries of Defence (MoD) and Finance (MoF) have brought in measures to internally dispose of litigations without involving a third party.

"The MoD has put in place an expert committee to deal with service matters of persons working with defence ministry,” he said. As regards MoF, “Any case whose monetary effect is less than `one crore is withdrawn from the Supreme Court," he said.

The National Highway Authority of India too have an internal three-tier committee to dispose of cases, he said. "Claims amounting to Rs 7381 crore were settled for an amount of Rs 729 crore during 2017-18 because of the committee," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp