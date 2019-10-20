Home States Tamil Nadu

Punish those who foisted cases against Jayalalithaa: EPS, OPS

In appeal to voters of Nanguneri and Vikravandi constituencies, leaders say Jayalalithaa failed to look after her health as a result of such cases

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As campaign for the by-elections in Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies ended on Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have appealed to voters in both constituencies to use the opportunity to punish those who made J Jayalalithaa face untold miseries by foisting cases against her. 

In a joint statement, the AIADMK top brass said “We firmly believe that you will punish those who were responsible for the untimely demise of Amma (Jayalalithaa) by foisting cases against her. While facing all foisted cases, she failed to look after her health and as a result, she passed away. 

“After Jayalalithaa’s death, we have safeguarded the government formed by her and are providing a stable government in Tamil Nadu. Without political stability, the country cannot achieve any growth. A strong government alone can maintain law and order efficiently.  To further strengthen this government, voters should vote for AIADMK candidates in both constituencies,” they said.

Listing the achievements of AIADMK government, the leaders said experts have been hailing that the economic growth of Tamil Nadu is better than other States. Besides, new industries are  started providing employment for youth. As a good news to farmers, desilting of water resources have been going on through ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme, they said. 

