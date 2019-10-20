Home States Tamil Nadu

Story of a hero who lived 400 years ago in Krishnagiri

Curator of Krishnagiri Museum Govindharaj told TNIE that the hero stone (6X4 feet) is very different from others as it does not honour any king or religious practice.

Published: 20th October 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: During a visit to Kuttapatti village near Kodipalli panchayat, a group of teachers interested in preserving documents of historical importance came across a hero stone that could be 400 years old. It was found inside a shrine where the villagers had the practice of performing rituals for ancestors. 

Curator of Krishnagiri Museum Govindharaj told TNIE that the hero stone (6X4 feet) is very different from others as it does not honour any king or religious practice. “The finding tells a well-documented story of a hero, who contributed for the development of the village nearly 400 years ago.

The warrior with the horse had sacrificed his life by fighting the enemies of the village leaders, who attempted to take over their lands. The inscription refers to the hero as a devotee of Lord Shiva. The sculpting style indicates that the stone could be 350 to 400 years old,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp