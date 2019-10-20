Home States Tamil Nadu

Three, including two Sri Lankans, arrested for illegal entry in Tamil Nadu

According to sources, A Francis Vanaraj from Pollachi, who had gone to France months ago, tried to enter India via Sri Lanka with the help of two Sri Lankan fishers on Saturday.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

The boat on which the three are alleged to have arrived

The boat on which the three are alleged to have arrived| Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The marine police arrested three men, including two Sri Lankan nationals, for illegally entering Indian waters here on Saturday. Following an inquiry, police identified the Sri Lankan nationals as I Rajendran (45) and B Anthonymuthu (58) from Valvettithurai in Jaffna while the third person was identified as A Francis Vanaraj (32), who hails from Pollachi.

According to sources, Vanaraj, who had gone to France months ago, tried to enter India via Sri Lanka with the help of two Sri Lankan fishers on Saturday. However, all three were arrested.

Fishers in Vedaranyam informed the marine police about a stranded boat without an Indian registration number about six nautical miles from Arukatuthurai. Later, the marine police rounded up the three persons. The men told the police that their boat developed a snag and they were stuck in the sea.  All the three persons did not possess any legal document to enter Indian waters.

The police took them to Vedaranyam Marine Police Station. "We suspect Francis Vanaraj was staying in France beyond his Visa validity period. He didn't try to enter India fearing immigration action. He somehow found a way to go to Sri Lanka and convinced a couple of fishers from Jaffna to take him to India via Vedaranyam" said an investigating officer. A case has been registered against all the three men with further investigation underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu illegal entry Nagapattinam Police Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested Sri Lankan TN entry
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp