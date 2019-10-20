Three, including two Sri Lankans, arrested for illegal entry in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The marine police arrested three men, including two Sri Lankan nationals, for illegally entering Indian waters here on Saturday. Following an inquiry, police identified the Sri Lankan nationals as I Rajendran (45) and B Anthonymuthu (58) from Valvettithurai in Jaffna while the third person was identified as A Francis Vanaraj (32), who hails from Pollachi.

According to sources, Vanaraj, who had gone to France months ago, tried to enter India via Sri Lanka with the help of two Sri Lankan fishers on Saturday. However, all three were arrested.

Fishers in Vedaranyam informed the marine police about a stranded boat without an Indian registration number about six nautical miles from Arukatuthurai. Later, the marine police rounded up the three persons. The men told the police that their boat developed a snag and they were stuck in the sea. All the three persons did not possess any legal document to enter Indian waters.

The police took them to Vedaranyam Marine Police Station. "We suspect Francis Vanaraj was staying in France beyond his Visa validity period. He didn't try to enter India fearing immigration action. He somehow found a way to go to Sri Lanka and convinced a couple of fishers from Jaffna to take him to India via Vedaranyam" said an investigating officer. A case has been registered against all the three men with further investigation underway.