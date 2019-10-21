Home States Tamil Nadu

32 hot spots in Tiruchy, 300 more workers on anti-dengue campaign

Published: 21st October 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

tackling dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With fever cases rising from 20 to 80 per day in government hospitals, the health department has taken additional precautionary measures. It has identified 32 ‘hot spots’ in the district, where highest number of fever cases are reported, in order to take necessary action. Also, as many as 300 workers have been deployed along with the existing 805 workers, involved in spreading dengue prevention awareness. On Saturday, collector S Sivarasu inspected fever wards in Tiruchy GH.

In 2017, the district witnessed 587 dengue cases and 75 cases in 2018. So far, (till October) 4 persons were tested positive for dengue.

Addressing media persons, the Collector said, “Though the situation is not alarming comparing with other districts in the State, still necessary actions are being taken. After mapping the recent fever cases, the health department has identified 32 ‘hot spots’ across the district, which has more number of fever cases reported. During the recent inspection, 324 persons were slapped fine of 7.2 lakhs for creating hazardous atmosphere.” He said that though health workers were eradicating mosquito-breeding sites by clearing stagnant waters and conducting fogging, residents do not take any efforts. “Many people do not clear water behind refrigerators and keep their surroundings clean,” he observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fever dengue government hospitals
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp