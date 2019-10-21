Bedi, CM Twitter war over riding sans helmet

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi posted a photo of the Chief Minister riding a two-wheeler without helmet during an election campaign, the CM hit back with a photo showing Bedi riding pillion on without a helmet.

On Saturday, during campaigning, CM V Narayanasamy, along with Congress State president A Namachivayam and others participated in a bike rally for . Candidate A Johnkumar. On Sunday, Bedi shared the photograph of this rally published in a English daily and stated, “Brazen violation of MV (Motor Vehicle) Act and directions of both Honorable Madras HC & SC. Rule of Law prevails. DGP Puducherry, Balaji Srivastava, IPS, issues directions for legal action against the defaulters.” She also tagged Nitin Gadkari.

The CM replied with photographs of Kiran Bedi travelling in two-wheelers on different occasions without helmet and wrote: “Practice before you preach.” Further, Founder of Puducherry Union Territory Students Federation, S Saminathan, sent a complaint to DGP stating that the Lieutenant Governor had travelled in two-wheelers without helmet and they have been published in newspapers. He requested action against her and persons who had taken her in two-wheelers.