Livestock Census: Tamil Nadu has highest poultry population in country

Tamil Nadu tops the list in poultry population in the country, thanks to higher consumption of eggs and chicken in the State, Kerala and Karnataka.

The total number of poultry in the State increased to 12.08 crore in 2019 as against 11.73 crore in 2012.(Photo | Reuters)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu tops the list in poultry population in the country, thanks to higher consumption of eggs and chicken in the State, Kerala and Karnataka. The total number of poultry in the State increased to 12.08 crore in 2019 as against 11.73 crore in 2012, revealed the provisional report of 20th Livestock Census released by Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying last week.

According to AKP Chinraj, president, Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers’ Association, per day production of commercial eggs in the State is 3.75 crore, of which 3.2 crore are sold in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “About 35 lakh eggs a day are supplied to government for noon meal scheme. A better commercial demand, reasonable farming cost and better yield are primary reasons for expansion of the industry,” he said.
Besides, a higher supply of broiler chicks to Kerala is another reason for huge poultry population. The State produces 11 to 12 lakh broiler chicks per day of which more than 40 per cent is being supplied to Kerala.

K. Mani, Dean, College of Poultry Production and Management, Hosur, said since Andhra was bifurcated into two, Tamil Nadu which always stood second, topped. “A substantial share of chicks and eggs produced is supplied to Kerala. About 56 lakh chicks produced through backyard poultry in rural parts is also another reason for the trend,” he said.

Higher consumption of egg will result in better health indicators in another few years. “While the per capita production of egg (per person for a year) at national level is 80, in Tamil Nadu it is 100,” he said.

Livestock survey which is conducted every five years was done by Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Agency (TNLDA) of Animal husbandry department. A senior official from Animal husbandry department said, “The Centre has given a provisional report with details of top 10 States. We are awaiting for the detailed report within a month, only after which population growth of other animals, including cattle, can be confirmed.”

