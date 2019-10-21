Plane short of oxygen, take-off denied

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Air Asia flight bound from Tiruchy to Kuala Lumpur on Saturday night was denied clearance to take off as it did not have sufficient oxygen cylinders. One of the oxygen cylinders available in the flight was used on a cardiac patient during the previous trip and officials allegedly failed to refill it. A total of 115 passengers were on board and they were sent on different flights in two batches -- 50 passengers at 2.45 and the remaining around 9.25 on Sunday morning.

When onboard the flight from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, Chidambaram Muthuvel (54) of Tiruvarur district, developed cardiac problem. Doctors used the medical emergency kit and the oxygen cylinder from the flight. After landing, he was taken to a private hospital. There were a total of 176 passengers onboard.

The flight was supposed to return to Kuala Lumpur by 10.30 pm with 115 passengers. However, the Air Traffic Control(ATC) officials denied clearance to take off as there were no adequate oxygen cylinder in the flight as per norms. The AOG (Aircraft on Ground) was declared by the officials. Sources said that Airbus 320 should have at least 10 cylinders in it.

After replacing oxygen cylinder, the flight took off to Kuala Lumpur at 11 am without any passenger.