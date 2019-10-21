Home States Tamil Nadu

Pudukai police issue a bold warning to motorists

According to government records, as many as 3600 road accidents cases have been reported in Pudukkottai in 2019.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karambakudi Police draw these warning signs in bright white paints on roads.

Karambakudi Police have drawn warning signs on roads to alert motorists. (Photo | EPS)

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: To control the high number of accidents, Karambakudi Police have gone ‘old-school’ and have drawn warning signs on roads to alert motorists. Reportedly, this method was used to create awareness a decade ago. Sources claim accidents reduced considerably after drawing these warning signs in bright white paints.

P Saravanan, Sub-inspector, Karambakudi Police Station, said, “We identified 33 places which were accident prone in the past one year. We have drawn huge warning signs with sections of laws under which the violators can be charged. This method is getting the public attention.”

According to government records, as many as 3600 road accidents cases have been reported in Pudukkottai in 2019, while Karambakudi limits witnessed 26 non-fatal and 4 fatal accidents in the same period.

“In all the accident prone places, we have drawn the warning signs. Section 279 and 337 of the IPC (rash driving) signs are drawn in places of non-fatal accidents, while Section 304 (A) of the IPC (causing death by negligence) signs are drawn in places where deaths have been reported.”

Incidentally, re-introducing the warning signs on roads was an idea of Muthuraj, DSP, Alangudi limit. Speaking to TNIE, the DSP said, “We have been taking several efforts to reduce the accidents. The motorists sometimes miss the reflective boards but they cannot miss the painted signs in the middle of the road.

This idea was used by the police at least 10 or 15 years back but it is still the best method to alert the motorists.”

Public welcomed the initiative. A Rasupillai, a resident, said, “Several of my relatives lost their family members due to road accidents. This is a welcome move. We hope the police take more efforts to make roads safer for us.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karambakudi Police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp