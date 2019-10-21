Pudukai police issue a bold warning to motorists

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: To control the high number of accidents, Karambakudi Police have gone ‘old-school’ and have drawn warning signs on roads to alert motorists. Reportedly, this method was used to create awareness a decade ago. Sources claim accidents reduced considerably after drawing these warning signs in bright white paints.

P Saravanan, Sub-inspector, Karambakudi Police Station, said, “We identified 33 places which were accident prone in the past one year. We have drawn huge warning signs with sections of laws under which the violators can be charged. This method is getting the public attention.”

According to government records, as many as 3600 road accidents cases have been reported in Pudukkottai in 2019, while Karambakudi limits witnessed 26 non-fatal and 4 fatal accidents in the same period.

“In all the accident prone places, we have drawn the warning signs. Section 279 and 337 of the IPC (rash driving) signs are drawn in places of non-fatal accidents, while Section 304 (A) of the IPC (causing death by negligence) signs are drawn in places where deaths have been reported.”

Incidentally, re-introducing the warning signs on roads was an idea of Muthuraj, DSP, Alangudi limit. Speaking to TNIE, the DSP said, “We have been taking several efforts to reduce the accidents. The motorists sometimes miss the reflective boards but they cannot miss the painted signs in the middle of the road.

This idea was used by the police at least 10 or 15 years back but it is still the best method to alert the motorists.”

Public welcomed the initiative. A Rasupillai, a resident, said, “Several of my relatives lost their family members due to road accidents. This is a welcome move. We hope the police take more efforts to make roads safer for us.”