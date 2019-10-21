Teenager & boyfriend arrested for murder of disapproving mother

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A 17-year-old girl and her 25-year-old boyfriend were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering the girl’s mother as she had objected to their relationship. The girl lived with her mother, a sanitary worker, in a village near Tiruvaiyaru. Her father had died a few years ago and she had two sisters and a brother.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s cousin, the mother disapproved of the girl’s relationship and lodged a police complaint in May after the girl eloped with her boyfriend. The youth was arrested under various sections of IPC and POCSO ACT and was recently released on bail.

On Saturday morning, the girl reportedly told her neighbours that her mother was found dead at their home. Tiruvaiyaru police inspector Jagadeesan said he noticed injuries on the woman’s head and forehead.

Her body was sent Tiruvaiyaru GH for autopsy. Meanwhile, the girl’s cousin lodged a complaint with police alleging she had murdered her mother. In his complaint, he cited the mother’s disapproval of her daughter’s relationship and the police case against the boyfriend as motive for the murder.

Based on this, police questioned the girl on Saturday and said that she had confessed to the murder.

Police said she had told them her boyfriend had also been present at the time. Following this, the duo was arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

The youth was remanded to custody after being produced before a court. The girl was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which ordered her to be lodged in the Government Observation Home for girls at Tiruchy.

Man poses as forest official, sexually assaults girl

Madurai: A 29-year-old man who allegedly posed as a forest official and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl was arrested on Saturday. The suspect S Natchan (29) is from Uppadaipatti near Melur. Sources said that the victim was trekking to Murugan Temple via Alagarkoil Hill with her boyfriend. Posing as a forest official, Natchan had intercepted them. After questioning for a while, he threatened the girl that he would report to her family. He forced the boy to leave and sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing. He was later arrested.

MBA graduate kidnapped?

Madurai: An MBA graduate from Madurai was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of `20 lakh on Saturday. The victim R Parthiban (23) of TNHB Colony left house on his bike to meet his friend at 8 pm. At 12 pm, Parthiban’s father Raju, a retired army personnel and a businessman, received a call from his son’s phone. The persons reportedly demanded `20 lakh free his son. The kidnappers threatened to kill Parthiban at 9.30 am on Sunday if ransom was not paid. A probe is on.

Minor accused dies

Tirunelveli: A 17-year-old suspect in a rape case, kept in an observation home, allegedly fell sick and died on Saturday. The police said that the deceased was suspected of sexually assaulting a 48-year-old woman. He was arrested on October 7, 2019. According to sources, the deceased fell sick after he had his dinner on Saturday. The home officials rushed him to Tirunelveli MCH, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Melapalayam police registered is investigating.