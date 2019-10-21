Home States Tamil Nadu

Will Vaithilingam’s popularity help Congress in Pondy?

The Congress won here in both 2011 and 2016, with V Vaithilingam defeating his rivals by huge  margins. Vaithilingam vacated the seat to successfully contest in the recent Parliamentary elections.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The ruling Congress and its splinter All India NR Congress (AINRC) are locked in a direct contest for the October 21 bye-election in the Kamaraj Nagar constituency, which is going to the polls for only the third time since its creation in 2006.

The Congress won here in both 2011 and 2016, with V Vaithilingam defeating his rivals by huge  margins. Vaithilingam vacated the seat to successfully contest in the recent Parliamentary elections. While neither the AINRC nor its allies have fared well in the last two elections, the party is determined to win the seat with the support of AIAMDK and BJP. This is the first time the party has joined hands with the BJP.

The Congress candidate A John Kumar (54) was elected from Nellithope in the 2016 Assembly polls and was Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. He vacated his seat to allow Narayanasamy to contest and win as the latter was not an MLA when he became CM.

The AINRC candidate Bouvanesvarane (53) is a realtor and long-time party supporter. Congress and DMK are leaving no stone unturned to win in the urban constituency in which 60% of the voters are well-off.
Rangasamy, who has never directly campaigned in here before, is now going door to door to canvass. Meanwhile, Narayanasamy himself is leading the campaign. The government’s success in maintaining law and order and providing basic infrastructure are also part of his campaign.

However the party’s main strength is the popularity of Vaithilingam here. Vaithilingam has nurtured the constituency since 2008-2009 when he was CM. Besides, he remains accessible and responsive to the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp