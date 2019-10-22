Home States Tamil Nadu

Booked for bribing voters, Kanyakumari MP slams police

The Nanguneri police registered a case against Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Kanniyakumari H Vasanthakumar on the charges bribing voters and unlawful assembly, here on Monday.

AIADMK candidate V Narayanan & Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan greet each other at the polling booth in Reddiarpatti | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Nanguneri police registered a case against Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Kanniyakumari H Vasanthakumar on the charges bribing voters and unlawful assembly, here on Monday.
The officials stopped Vasanthakumar’s car at Kalugadi village, enroute to Palayakottai, and brought him to the Nanguneri police station for an inquiry.

“When I was travelling to Nagercoil via Cheranmahadevi-Panagudi road, the police stopped me in Klungadi. Hence, I asked my driver to drive the car to Palayamkottai. However, the police again stopped me and confined me to the car for 40 minutes. Then they brought me to the police station for an inquiry. Even though I am an MP, I was treated like a prisoner,” he alleged.

Vasanthakumar said that he had taken the issue up with the Speaker of Lok Sabha. “Though an AIADMK MP was distributing money on the roadside in Parapadi, the police did not act against him. I have been wrongly booked by the Nanguneri police. It is unfair. I am ready to face this case,” he added.

Police said that the MP was booked under section 143 and 171 (h) of the IPC and 130 of The Representative of the People Act.

Meanwhile, the Perumalpuram police registered a case against TNCC President K S Alagiri for violating the Model Code of Conduct in Reddiarpetti. The Flying Squad seized Rs 1.78 lakh near Nanguneri from an AIADMK functionary in Ramanathapuram district.

