Congress, NR Cong, AIADMK men booked for offering cash to voters

Cases have been registered against Congress, AINRC and AIADMK cadre at the  Lawspet and D Nagar police stations for offering cash to voters of Kamaraj Nagar constituency .

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

While a case has been registered against four Congress volunteers on charges of inducing voters with tokens worth Rs 5,000  at Samipillaithottam, one case has been booked against AINRC volunteer for distributing cash at Balaji Nagar, Saram. Case has also been registered against  five AIADMK men for distributing cash at Kavikuil Nagar, Saram.

Legislators belonging to AINRC and AIADMK blocked traffic at Samipillai Thottam, alleging that Congress cadre were distributing tokens for which an air cooler worth Rs 5,000 would be given after the bypoll.  AIADMK legislators  A. Anbazhagan, Vaiyapuri Manikandan and AINRC MLAs  TPR Selvam, Sugumar and AINRC ex-MLA PML Kalyanasundaram sat on protest, demanding that Congress candidate A John Kumar be disqualified.

District Election Officer T Arun directed the flying squad to initiate action. Flying squad personnel seized the tokens from Congress workers at a saloon.  Around 95 tokens, electoral roll and pamphlets were seized and four persons were booked.  The Opposition parties also said they would petition the  Chief Election Commissioner, as John Kumar had earlier been booked on charges of providing free cable TV connections to voters.

An AINRC worker, Velu, was also arrested at Balaji Nagar, Saram, for distributing cash to voters. A sum of Rs 27,500 was seized from him.

Held for cash distribution
On Sunday night, five AIADMK volunteers were arrested by D Nagar police for distributing cash to voters at Kavikuil Nagar in Saram area and a sum of `1.18 lakh was seized from them

