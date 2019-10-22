Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalits, others divided over funeral processions

Dalits from Idayapatti village sought the Collector’s intervention to settle the matter, which they said has been lingering for over five years.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:19 AM

By Express News Service

KARUR: Around 50 Dalits from Kadavur submitted a petition to the District Collector opposing intermediate castes carrying bodies to the crematorium passing through a street where a temple administered by them was situated.

Dalits from Idayapatti village sought the Collector’s intervention to settle the matter, which they said has been lingering for over five years. “Karuppan Kovil is an important temple for us. The other community is taking out funeral processions through this street, which hurts our sentiments,” said Muniyappan a Dalit resident. “We have been offering pooja in the temple for years. While passing, they deliberately take off garlands from the dead body and throw them in front of our temple. We have for a long time been asking them to go around the temple to the crematorium, but they refuse to listen,” he alleged.

Refuting the charge, Sundaram, who is from the other community, said, “This is a common path and we have been using it for years. Suddenly, people from the other community are asking us not to use it. Dropping flowers from garlands starting from one’s house to the crematorium is a common practice. We even accepted their request of not taking corpses to the crematorium during festivals and dropping flowers at their temple, but they are unwilling to compromise.”

A meeting was held led by Kadavur tahsildar Mythili last Friday to hammer out the issues, which resulted in failure. Mythili told TNIE, “The issue has been going on between the two communities for many years. It is a common path for all people and gives access to the crematorium. We cannot say only people of one community can use the path. We tried to get both sides to come to an agreement last Friday, but the meeting ended in failure.”

She added, “After several complaints, the Intermediate castes accepted and gave a letter promising not to throw any garlands or take corpses during temple festivals or events near the temple and instead would go to the crematorium the next day.  Yet, the Dalits are not accepting this and have asked them to go around the temple, which the other group refused. Due to this, the Dalits left the meeting. With both groups refusing to compromise, we cannot find a solution,” she said.

