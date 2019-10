By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A large section of the voters of Devendrakula Vellalar (DKV) community boycotted the by-election en masse in Nanguneri constituency, demanding the government to issue a GO naming seven SC sub-castes as DKV on Monday.

The DKV voters in Unnankulam, Aarampoondarkulam, Keezha Ariyangulam, Aayarkulam, Melapattam, Puthumanai, Nochikulam, Kunnathur, Paruthipadu, Sirumalanchi, Subramaniyapuram and about 40 other villages hoisted black flags in their houses and public places.