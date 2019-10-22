‘Keep eye on dengue treatment in pvt hospital’

By Express News Service

VELLORE: AS The Block Medical Officers (BMOs) of the Health department were directed to check the treatment given to patients with dengue infection at private hospitals.

Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram on Monday chaired a meeting to review the dengue prevention measures. At the meeting, he said the number of dengue cases had risen this week when compared to the previous week and blamed the slackness among field-level workers whose performance was not properly monitored by supervising authorities.

“BMOs should collect the details of dengue-hit people in their jurisdictions and track their treatment. If they are admitted to smaller private hospitals, BMOs should visit the hospitals and check the treatment provided,” he instructed. If any hospital denied entry, the collector said, it must be brought to his notice.