Landslides at three places in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Maryland in The Nilgiris was the site of two more landslides on Monday. Only a few days ago, a landslide was reported just 400 metres from the recent one. This is the third landslide in this area in a week.

State Highways and Revenue departments are setting up nearly 400 sandbags at the two places to prevent further landslides. Meanwhile, another landslide was reported at Kinnakorai. As the debris had filled half the road, TNSTC bus services were stopped in the area. Restoration works are expected to be completed by Monday evening, after which bus services will be restored. Other vehicles are being allowed to use the traversable part of the road.

Evacuation

A senior Revenue official said that people of Vinobaji Nagar in Ithalar will be moved to the relief camp at a nearby school as rainwater has inundated their houses.

A day off

The Nilgiris district received 665.6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours ending at 7.30 am on Monday. Ketti, with 62 mm, tops the list. With the red alert being issued, schools and colleges will be closed on Tuesday.