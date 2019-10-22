Home States Tamil Nadu

MBA graduate fell into trap of kidnappers via social media net

Beware of who you make friends with on social media! This would be the lifelong lesson Parthiban derives from his 24-hour captivity, which ended with the city police nabbing the kidnappers on Monday.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Beware of who you make friends with on social media!

For representational purposes only (Photo | EPS)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: Beware of who you make friends with on social media! This would be the lifelong lesson Parthiban derives from his 24-hour captivity, which ended with the city police nabbing the kidnappers on Monday.

Parthiban, an MBA postgraduate, is the son of Raju, a retired military personnel, and Tamilselvi, a retired school teacher. An active user of Facebook, he recently posted a set pictures of a family function at his house. The function, commonly called Visesam, is popular among a community in the area. Friends and relatives contribute money to family during the event. The tally of Parthiban's family during the event was Rs 10 lakh.

Hours after Parthiban posted the pictures, he received a message on Facebook. The messenger claimed to be a former student of his mother's. Overtime, they developed a friendship, and Parthiban shared his vision of doing business. "How much can you invest in business," the friend asked. "`20 lakh," said Parthiban.

Now, the friend, identified as Balamurugan from Solaialagupuram, hatched a plot to kidnap Parthiban and hold him to ransom for Rs 20 lakh. "Balamurugan asked Parthiban to meet him someplace nearby on Saturday night," said police sources.

When Parthiban reached the spot, he was kidnapped and taken to Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi. When Parthiban did not return in the night, Raju rushed lodged a complaint with the Avaniyapuram police station. Later, Raju received a call from Parthiban's mobile phone, during which the caller demanded a ransom to release his son. Initially, Raju believed it was prank and but realized the danger after receiving the second call. Again, he alerted the police.

City Commissioner of Police S Davidson Devasirvatham formed three special teams under Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sasi Mohan to rescue Parthiban.

Initially, the kidnappers demanded Rs 20 lakh but reduced the sum to Rs 15 lakh after negotiations. They changed the drop location four times. Finally, they asked Tamilselvi to come alone in an auto and wait for them. A team of police also followed Tamilselvi in a separate vehicle.

When the kidnappers came to collect the money on Semburani Road, they were nabbed by the police. The kidnappers were identified as R Saravanan of TNHB Colony in Melaanupanadi and C Murugan (21) of Villapuram. Balamurugan was nabbed by another special team.

A senior police officer said that the associates were supposed to call Balamurugan to confirm the receipt of money, and only after that would Parthiban be released. The police made the associates call up Balamurugan to confirm the receipt and Parthiban was released. Later, Balamurugan was arrested based on tower location.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kidnappers MBA postgraduate
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp