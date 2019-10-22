Home States Tamil Nadu

More than fifty peafowl deaths in Tiruchy in four months

While a growing number of peacock hunting cases are being reported, activists said many go unreported due to lack of information.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Peacocks are known to feed on insects and seeds of short variety plants such as grass seeds.

Peacocks are known to feed on insects and seeds of short variety plants such as grass seeds. (File Photo| PTI)

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite being the National Bird, peacocks are being regularly killed in Tiruchy district. While a growing number of peacock hunting cases are being reported, activists said many go unreported due to lack of information. The peacock is a protected species under Schedule - 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972. While Section 51 of the act prohibits killing of such species and invites imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of not less than Rs 10,000, these have not proved to be a deterrent.

“Peacocks are mainly killed in three ways - poaching, road mortalities and poisoning. While road moralities come under accidents, the other two are crimes.

Several farmers poison peacocks and kill them fearing that they could damage their crops. These kinds of incidents are never reported,” said Ashoka Chakkaravarthy, a bird activist from Tiruchy.

Peacock hunting is more common when the price of meat shoots up. “Peacocks being sold for meat is now a common phenomenon. While  feathers have a separate price, the meat means extra income for the hunter. Hunting is reported only when people are caught red-handed,” said P Paul Raj, an animal activist.

According to Forest department data, the first six months of 2019 saw 42 cases of peacock hunting but more than 40 cases have been reported in just the last four months. An ex-jawan was arrested by forest officials in Manapparai earlier this week when he was found cleaning a peacock carcass a home.

Speaking to TNIE, D Sujatha, District Forest Officer, said, “More than  40 cases have been reported in the last four months itself. Apart from hunting, many deaths are reported when peacocks are hit by speeding vehicles and electricity lines. We have been requesting the Highways department to place awareness boards to advise motorists to reduce speed. We are looking at all possibilities to counter the problem.”

Activists requested officials to increase awareness programmes against hunting. Raj said, “There are no restrictions on the public to collect peacock feathers. However, it is illegal when they try to sell it. Forest officials should raise awareness among youth.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Bird peacocks peafowl
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp