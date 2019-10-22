More than fifty peafowl deaths in Tiruchy in four months

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite being the National Bird, peacocks are being regularly killed in Tiruchy district. While a growing number of peacock hunting cases are being reported, activists said many go unreported due to lack of information. The peacock is a protected species under Schedule - 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972. While Section 51 of the act prohibits killing of such species and invites imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of not less than Rs 10,000, these have not proved to be a deterrent.

“Peacocks are mainly killed in three ways - poaching, road mortalities and poisoning. While road moralities come under accidents, the other two are crimes.

Several farmers poison peacocks and kill them fearing that they could damage their crops. These kinds of incidents are never reported,” said Ashoka Chakkaravarthy, a bird activist from Tiruchy.

Peacock hunting is more common when the price of meat shoots up. “Peacocks being sold for meat is now a common phenomenon. While feathers have a separate price, the meat means extra income for the hunter. Hunting is reported only when people are caught red-handed,” said P Paul Raj, an animal activist.

According to Forest department data, the first six months of 2019 saw 42 cases of peacock hunting but more than 40 cases have been reported in just the last four months. An ex-jawan was arrested by forest officials in Manapparai earlier this week when he was found cleaning a peacock carcass a home.

Speaking to TNIE, D Sujatha, District Forest Officer, said, “More than 40 cases have been reported in the last four months itself. Apart from hunting, many deaths are reported when peacocks are hit by speeding vehicles and electricity lines. We have been requesting the Highways department to place awareness boards to advise motorists to reduce speed. We are looking at all possibilities to counter the problem.”

Activists requested officials to increase awareness programmes against hunting. Raj said, “There are no restrictions on the public to collect peacock feathers. However, it is illegal when they try to sell it. Forest officials should raise awareness among youth.”