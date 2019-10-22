Petitioner indulging in forum shopping: PP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jayaprakash, who has filed a petition for a direction to the government to register a case against Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani and transfer the same, either to the CB-CID or the CBI, was indulging in ‘forum shopping’, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan has alleged.

When the petition making various allegations in a property dispute case, running to several crores of rupees against Veeramani, came up on Monday, Natarajan told Justice M Nirmal Kumar that the petitioner had levelled various false and baseless allegations against the minister and the Vellore SP. He also produced a sealed cover containing the enquiry report of the DSP, District Crime Branch in Vellore, along with connected materials and statements.