Rains damage 38 houses in Kumari district; flood alert sounded
Perunchani dam water crossed 71 feet in the afternoon, flood alert was sounded for the people living in the low-lying areas and along the banks of Paraliyaru and Thamirabarani rivers.
Published: 22nd October 2019
NAGERCOIL: Heavy rains lashed the expanse of the district from Sunday night to Monday morning damaging as much as 38 houses. Sources said that as Perunchani dam water crossed 71 feet in the afternoon, flood alert was sounded for the people living in the low-lying areas and along the banks of Paraliyaru and Thamirabarani rivers.
As the rains continued till morning, Collector Prashant M Wadnere declare holiday to schools and colleges on Monday. Kuzhithuarai, Kolipurvilai, Surulacode, Kurunthencode, Mylaudy, Thuckalay, Colachel, Eraniel and Nagercoil were among the places that witnessed rains in the district, with Kuzhithurai receiving the highest rainfall of 140.2 millimetres.
Aftermath
Official sources said that, in Kalkulam taluk, five houses houses were partially damaged due to the rains and water from Valliyaru river entered into the farmlands of Kollanvilai area, submerging paddy and banana crops. In Agastheeswaram taluk, eight houses were partially damaged and 12 houses were damaged completely. Three houses each were partially damaged in Thiruvattar and Vilavancode taluks. Seven houses - three completely and four partially -- were damaged in Killioor taluk.
Train services were temporarily affected as tracks were submerged in rainwater. Road traffic was affected as low level bridges, including those at Mothiramalai Kuttiyaru near Pechiparai and Kuzhithurai, were submerged. Also, the streets of Vagaiyadi Kulalar area in Kottar and roads in Thersanamgope were waterlogged.
Municipality Commissioner Saravana Kumar visited the waterlogged areas. The collector monitored the draining of stagnant rainwater in low lying areas of the district.
Water inflow to dams increases
Several dams in the district witnessed a sharp increase in the water inflow, with Chittar-I dam witnessing the highest inflow of 530 cusec. The water inflow to other dams in the district include 484 cusec to Chittar-II dam, 357 cusec to Pechiparai dam, 292 cusec to Perunchani dam, 44 cusec to Poigai dam and eight cusec to Mukkadal dam. As Mambalathurayaru dam reached it storage capacity, the surplus water at a rate of 163 cusec was released from the dam.
Water level (in feet) in dams with their storage capacity
- Chittar-I 15.02 (18)
- Chittar-II 15.12 (18)
- Pechiparai 31.20 (48)
- Perunchani 69.85 (77)
- Poigai 16.40 (42.65)
- Mambalathurayaru: 54.12 (54. 12)
- Mukkadal dam: 21.50 (25)
Rainfall (in millimetre) for 24 hours till Monday morning
- Boothapandy 33.6
- Chittar-I 18.6
- Kalial 21
- Kannimar 64.2
- Kottaram 41
- Kuzhithurai 140.2
- Mylaudy 67.2
- Nagercoil 32.4
- Pechiparai 38
- Perunchani 15.6
- Puthen Dam 15
- Sivalogam (Chittar-II) 29
- Surulacode 83.4
- Thuckalay 63
- Colachel 57.4
- Eraniel 48.4
- Balamore 14.6
- Mambalathurayaru 70
- Poigai 44
- Aaralvaimozhi 44
- Kolipurvilai 85
- Kuruthancode 82.4
- Mullankinavilai 48
- Aanaikedanku 66.2
- Mukkadal Dam 63