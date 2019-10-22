 This Deepavali three holidays for govt offices, schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There will be three consecutive holidays - October 26, 27 and 28 - for government employees, teachers as well as students this year to celebrate Deepavali festival with their near and dear.

Already October 26 and 27 are holidays. Now, October 28 has also been declared as local holiday for all districts. However, November 9, the second Saturday will be a working day to compensate the holiday

availed on October 28.

The G.O issued in this regard by the Public Department said the October 28 has been declared holiday following requests from across the State.

Since the holiday is not given under the Negotiable Instruments Act, district collectors have been instructed to make alternative arrangements for the functioning of treasuries and sub-treasuries in all districts to take care of the emergency works on October 28, the G.O said.