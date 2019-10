By Express News Service

KARUR: Minister MR Vijayabaskar announced that 20% Deepavali bonus for Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation employees will be given from Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons in Karur on Tuesday, he said “In view to the upcoming Deepavali festival, the Chief Minister has ordered to provide 20% bonus for the 1,36,619 transport department employees. For this, the CM has allotted 206.52 crores. The bonus will be given to the employees on Thursday.”