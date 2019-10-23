Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami reviews monsoon preparedness

Officials directed to act in coordination and work towards reducing loss of lives and properties

Ministers and senior officials took part in the meeting, chaired by CM Palaniswami, at Secretariat on Tuesday | special arrangement

CHENNAI: Following the meteorological department’s warning of heavy rain across the State during the next few days, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at the secretariat, to review the arrangements for facing any eventuality. He directed the officials of the departments concerned, to act in coordination with each other, to avoid as well as to reduce loss of lives and properties during the NE monsoon.

Since heavy rain is continuing in the Nilgiris district, the chief minister directed that 50 personnel specially trained by the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force and personnel from fire and rescue services department, should be deputed to the district to help the people affected by the rains. Besides, the National Disaster Response Force should be kept on standby to face any eventuality. 

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior ministers, secretaries of all key departments, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, DGP JK Tripathy and others. The chief minister directed that sufficient tree cutting machines and manpower required for removing the trees falling during the rainy season and the electric motors for removing the stagnated water, should be kept ready. He said the rescue teams should be stationed at suitable places with equipment so that they can reach the affected places.

Stating that precautionary steps should be taken to avoid communicable diseases, Palaniswami said sufficient quantity of bleaching powder and medicines should be kept ready. Apart from this, government and private hospitals should be ready with medicines. 

“Essential commodities required for two months, should be kept in stock for supply through the public distribution system. The senior IAS officers appointed for monitoring the north-east monsoon situation in all districts, should constantly keep track of the situation,” the chief minister said during the meeting. 

An official release here said, with a view to protect the people living in low-lying areas, 121 multi-purpose shelters, 4,768 schools, 105 colleges, 2,394 wedding halls and community halls, 3,915 tree cutting machines, 2,897 JCBs, 2,115 generators and 483 pumps, one lakh electric poles etc, are kept ready. 

