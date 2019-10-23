Doctor summoned by Tamil Nadu Medical Council for not following protocol while treating dengue patients

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on the information from the government, the TN Medical Council is said to have summoned the doctor for an inquiry. “Due to the urgency of the situation, the council has called the doctor seeking an explanation on why she was not following the treatment protocol. We have asked her to appear for an inquiry on October 31,” said K Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Medical Council

A senior government doctor said, “Giving steroid injection in dengue cases will endanger the life of the patient as it will reduce the platelet count, leading to bleeding. Many doctors give steroid injection to cure the fever quickly. If fever persists the patients can be given paracetamol, and be advised to increase their fluid intake”.

Kolandaswamy says the officials have been noticing four types of violations: “One, people self-medicate with over the counter drugs. Two, people reach out to quacks. Three, some qualified doctors do not follow the protocol. Finally, doctors treating fever cases as out-patients, when they actually require in-patient care.”