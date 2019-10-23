Home States Tamil Nadu

Kumbakonam gang-rape: HC orders CB_CID probe

The bench also directed the CB-CID to complete the investigation within three months, adding that the victim must be given police protection till the completion of the investigation and trial.

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
MDURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered CB-CID investigation into the gang-rape of a 21-year-old woman from Kumbakonam in November 2018.

A bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar, passed the verdict on a suo motu proceedings initiated by the court in cognizance of a letter received from the victim's mother seeking fair probe. They also directed the CB-CID to complete the investigation within three months, adding that the victim must be given police protection till the completion of the investigation and trial.

Taking into account the physical and mental sufferings of the victim, the judges gave further directions to the government to pay `3 lakh compensation to her, in addition to the already awarded interim relief of `2 lakh. They also dismissed the petitions filed by two of the accused Chinnappa and Karthick seeking bail.

Earlier, the judges observed that there were several lapses in the investigation done by the local police. The police did not proceed to arrest one of the accused, Karthick, claiming that the court had passed an interim order preventing the same, even though no such order had been passed by the court, they added and transferred the case to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Tiruchy CB-CID for fresh investigation.

According to the letter of the victim's mother, the victim had been invited for a family feast on November 7, 2018, by the owner of a textile shop where her late father had worked, and upon reaching she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the owner and his friends.

She further claimed that though an FIR was registered by the police based on her complaint, there has been no proper investigation and the accused persons, being financially powerful, were being shielded by the police. She prayed for intervention of the Court to ensure fair investigation.

