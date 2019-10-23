My kin in unlawful custody: Lalithaa heist accused

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Suresh (28), one of the main suspects in two major robberies in Tiruchy, alleged 18 of his family members have been unlawfully kept in police custody. Suresh was speaking to media as he was brought to Srirangam court for a hearing over a petition filed by the police seeking his custody in the PNB case.

Suresh of Thiruvarur district surrendered in Chengam court in Thiruvanamalai district on October 10. Tiruchy police then took him into custody for questioning in the jewellery heist case. As his police custody came to an end, Tiruchy district police filed a petition in Srirangam court seeking his custody for interrogation in the PNB case. Based on this, Suresh was produced before the magistrate on Tuesday. After a hearing, the magistrate scheduled the matter for Wednesday.

It is to be noted Suresh’s mother Kanagavalli (57) of Seeratheru in Tiruvarur district is under judicial custody for possession of 450 gm of stolen valuables.