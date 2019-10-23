Home States Tamil Nadu

Over a decade later, Mathur-Thuvakudi ring road to be ready by January 2020

Proposed in 2007, the project was planned to link all the five National Highways (NH) passing through Tiruchy city.

Work on two bridges, - one minor and the other major - is yet to be completed, according to the contractor.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After waiting for over a decade, motorists travelling between Pudukkottai and Thanjavur can finally reduce the distance by at least 20 km as a part of the semi-ring road project is set to open by January 2020.

Proposed in 2007, the project was planned to link all the five National Highways (NH) passing through Tiruchy city. However, the project ran into several delays due to land acquisition issues and problems with contractors. Now, to the relief of motorists, the 12.7-km stretch from Mathur to Thuvakudi is set to
be opened in two months, according to the district administration.

Speaking to reporters after conducting an inspection, District Collector S Sivarasu said, “Of the 12.7 km, work has been completed on 8 km. The remaining work is scheduled to be completed in two months’ time. Once construction ends, the road would be thrown open to the public in January 2020.”

“We have intensified work to complete both the bridges. The basic structures are already completed and only road carpeting works are left. Once the paved shoulders are strengthened,  road works would begin,” said an engineer involved with the project. 

The Collector also promised Stage 2 of the ring road project would be completed in 18 months’ time. Under Stage 2 of the ring road project, a 25.91-km-long road is proposed to be  built between Panchapur and Thuvakudi.

“We are now set to inaugurate the latter part of the stretch. The first half includes construction of a rail over bridge, civil works for which have been completed. A tender would be floated and work set to begin in six months’ time,” he said.

Public welcomed the move as it would reduce travel time by at least 30 minutes.

Ramamurthy, a Tiruchy resident, said, “Currently, a vehicle has to travel via Tiruchy city-Palpanai on Thanjavur NH. This new road would cut out the need to travel inside the city. The move would reduce traffic congestion in the city.”

