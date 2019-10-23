Palaniswami appreciates vets for removing 52 kg plastic from cow's tummy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday conveyed his appreciation to the team of veterinarians from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), for having saved a six-year-old cow by removing 52 kg of plastic from its stomach on October 18. The team led by Dr S Balasubramanian, Director of Clinics, TANUVAS, called on the CM at the secretariat.

The owner of the cow, Munirathinam from Thirumullaivoyal, brought it to the veterinary doctors nearby and it was admitted to the veterinary college on October 15. During the examination, plastic waste was found in cow’s stomach. Apart from plastics, needles, hooks, crews, coins, etc., were also removed from the animal’s stomach. It is recovering well.