Home States Tamil Nadu

Police warned strict action against using fake 'Press' stickers

The City Police have warned strict action against those using fake 'Press' stickers to allegedly threaten traders and government officials for money.

Published: 23rd October 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: The City Police have warned strict action against those using fake 'Press' stickers to allegedly threaten traders and government officials for money.

For a hassle-free commute to the place of work, the State government has issued media stickers to all media persons with dailies, weekly and monthly magazines. The sticker, which will have details like vehicle number and the company name, will be pasted on the vehicles.

According to sources, although the district has only 100 reporters and photographers, over 500 vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars and minivans, were found to have media stickers. Some of them are misusing the identification to flout traffic norms and escape police net.

A case in point is the incident that happened a week ago in the district. A few YouTubers, having 'Press' stickers on their vehicles had been to the Collectorate to interview someone. When the area reporters asked, they had claimed themselves to be the representatives of online media.

Sources said that the same group had presented themselves for the farmers' grievance meeting, the Public Relations Officials stopped them. However, the Youtubers had reportedly picked up fights with both the officials and the media persons. Later, they were taken for an inquiry by the Town Police, who released them after warning, sources added.

Another case in point is an incident where a few persons, who claimed themselves to be reporters of vernacular dailies, had reportedly demanded 'bribe' from traders and government officials for Deepavali a week ago. The issue came to light after pictures of the 'fake' reporters were widely circulated on social media platforms.

Following this, the district reporters on Monday submitted a petition to the City Police Commissioner and sought action against the fake journalists. In his press release, the City Police Commissioner T Senthilkumar urged people to be cautious of fake journalists. "People should report about fake journalists to the City Police at 0427-2220200 and 0427-2210002. The journalists were also asked to use the 'Press' stickers issued only by the PRO office at the collectorate," the release said. Senthilkumar also assured to conduct special vehicular inspections from Tuesday to spot the culprits and take action against them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PRESS fake 'Press' stickers
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp