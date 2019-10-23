Popular Tamil comedian Charle receives PhD for thesis on humour

Home States Tamil Nadu

VTM Charle, popular for his comedy and character roles in Tamil cinema, was among those received PhD from the Tamil University on Tuesday.

Actor Charle

Actor Charle receiving his doctorate from Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Also seen is Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

Charle said he was proud to receive his doctorate from the university founded by former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. Charle received his doctorate from Governor Banwarilal Purohit during the 12th convocation of the Tamil University. He told TNIE that it was a greatest opportunity given by Tamil University to research in Tamil and defend his thesis in Tamil as a Chinese could defend his thesis in Chinese and a Russian could defend his thesis in Russian.

Charle successfully defended his thesis on the topic “Humour in Tamil Cinema”. His guide was Professor K Ravindran, former Head of the Drama department, Tamil University. 

“I have documented in my thesis comedians who are unsung heroes of Tamil cinema like A Veerappan, MRK (MR Krishnamurthy), Pasi Narayanan” Charle added. 

The actor said writing of thesis did not pose any problems as he had participated in literary conferences like ‘ Impact of Tagore Plays in Modern theatre’ organised by the Sakitya Akademi.

Recalling his association with Thanjavur, Charle said he was invited to act as a hero in a play by the legendary dramatist S Ramanujam. “While I was acting as comedian in films, the legendary drama director and former Professor of Tamil University S Ramanujam asked me to act as a hero in the Tamil version of the Henrik Ibsen’s drama ‘Peer Gynt’, Charlie said adding when one of the professors who heard me delivering a speech said I could do research and the seed for my doctorate sown then, he added.

Make Tirukkural Book of India: Minister

K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture and Pro-Chancellor of Tamil University, appealed to the Union Government to recognise Tamil treatise “Tirukkural” as the Book of India. He made this appeal while speaking at the 12th convocation of Tamil University held on Tuesday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit presided the event. 

