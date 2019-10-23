QS rankings: IIT-Madras at 4, Anna University at 16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven higher educational institutes from Tamil Nadu have found place in the top 40 of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) India university ranking list which was released on Tuesday.

According to the QS ranking list, IIT-Madras has now fallen to the fourth place from the third slot in the previous list. Notably, as per the National Institutional Rankings Framework List 2019, released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development earlier this year, the institute topped the list of higher education institutes in the overall category.

As per the QS list, Anna University stands at 16, Alagappa University at 24, NIT-Tiruchy at 27, Vellore Institute of Technology at 28, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University at 34 and the Annamalai University at 39.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has topped the list. The British higher education analyst QS has ranked the higher education institutions in India on the basis of eight parameters.