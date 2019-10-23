Home States Tamil Nadu

Restrained cadres from erecting banners: AIADMK to Madras HC

AIADMK undertaking comes more than a month after its arch-rival DMK filed an affidavit affirming that it was complying with all directives barring illegal banners.

Published: 23rd October 2019 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK banner

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: After the DMK, the ruling AIADMK filed an affidavit in the Madras High Court on Wednesday, saying it has restrained its cadres from in any manner erecting cutouts, flex boards or banners that would cause hindrance to the public.

The affidavit was filed before a bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, hearing a contempt plea and batch of petitions in connection with illegal banners and a plea from the father of a woman techie who died recently due to a hoarding erected by a former AIADMK councillor.

"It is the solemn statement of our political party that it is against erection of banners of any nature that would cause hindrance in any manner to the general public and as such they are against the display of such banners as well," the affidavit by AIADMK Organising Secretary J C D Prabakar said.

The AIADMK undertaking comes more than a month after its arch-rival DMK filed an affidavit affirming that it was complying with all directives barring illegal banners and hoardings that endanger public safety.

The ruling party said it stood by its commitment and has restrained its cadres from in any manner erecting cutouts, flex boards, banners, which would cause difficulty of any nature to the general public.

The affidavit further said all leaders of the party called on the cadres to strictly follow the direction and had asked them to not put up any banners.

On September 16, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi had filed the affidavit before the same bench, stating that party chief M K Stalin and the party headquarters had issued instructions to functionaries to not put up banners.

The DMK had made the undertaking in response to the court's observations asking the political parties to start a movement against illegal banners.

During the hearing on Wednesday, a status report was filed by the South Chennai Additional Commissioner of Police and the ACP of Traffic wing of Greater Chennai Police on the case related to the death of R Subashree, who was recently ran over by a truck while riding a two-wheeler after an illegal banner fell on her on an arterial suburban road.

It said two separate cases, one against former AIADMK councillor C Jayagopal, who has since been arrested, and another by the traffic investigation wing with regard to the accident involving Subashree had been registered and the charge sheet filed before a magistrate court.

The final report in the case against Jayagopal had been filed while it was yet to be submitted in respect of the other case.

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy, who has filed the contempt petition over violation of court orders banning hoardings, submitted some photographs showing banners and arches "erected by the DMK" in Vikravandi assembly constituency where a by-election was held on Monday.

Taking note of it, the bench asked the counsel who appeared for DMK to get instructions. The bench posted all the matters for further hearing to November 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court AIADMK Tamil nadu banner
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp