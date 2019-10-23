Home States Tamil Nadu

This Karur family is savouring sweet success for over a century

There is no sincerer love than the love of food,” said George Bernard Shaw.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Adhirasam

It’s been around 110 years since the family started  Adhirasam business. (Photo | Aravind Raj, EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: “There is no sincerer love than the love of food,” said George Bernard Shaw. This rings true for Muthu and his ancestors who have been making Adhirasam, one of the popular traditional sweet varieties of Tamil Nadu, for more than a century now. 

Muthu’s Adhirasam is very famous in the region, so popular that it is being sent to foreign countries. With Deepavali approaching, Muthu and his family have their hands full of orders.

Muthu, who is in his seventies, said, “This is a family business. Velliyanai is one of the drought-hit regions and in order to run the livelihood here, my father Gopal Nayakkar trusting the magic behind my mother Rajammal’s hands started this Adhirasam making business many years ago. It’s been around 110 years since he started  this business now. During the early days, people from nearby villages used to buy the Adhirasams for Quarter Anna and Half Anna. I started helping my dad and got into the family business since hildhood.

Later, after getting married fortunately the magic passed on from my mother to my wife. My sons and their wives are looking after the business under our guidance. During Deepavali, we prepare around 2,000 pieces of Adhirasams per day which is double of what we make on a normal day. To maintain the taste and quality we have not employed anyone from outside of the family."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karur
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp