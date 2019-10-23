Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corporation has no record of severed water connections

Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have already absorbed this idea from countries like Israel and Singapore, pioneers in water distribution.

The civic body is trying to hide the fact that there are no measures in place to crosscheck disconnection claims and water usage. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Several residents are currently running from pillar to post to find an option to ensure complete termination of their corporation water supply. This is because the corporation computers are yet to acknowledge many of these residents had disconnected their water supply years ago. Even more exasperating for these residents is that they continue to receive water tax notices.

“I do not know how long I have to keep approaching the civic body on this issue. Currently, I am using water from the borewell. I disconnected the corporation drinking water supply in 1999 and corporation workers did the disconnection in 2003. Even so, I used to get water bills. Whenever I  approached
the corporation office, I was told to ignore those bills, but now, I am receiving notices,” said Adaikkalaraj, a resident of  Palakkarai.

Fed up with these notices when they are no longer availing corporation water, Adaikkalaraj and others like him approached the corporation office only to find they have to pay a heavy fine to settle his issue.

“When I approached the corporation, I was told I have to pay water tax dues for 16 years  (from 2003 to 2019), which works out to around Rs 18,000. Apart from this, I  have to pay a disconnection charge (Rs 350) to enter the connection termination details into corporation records. But I wonder why I have to pay water tax for 16 years when I was not even taking water from the civic body,” Adaikkalaraj said.

A senior corporation official admitted this happened as disconnection details were not entered into the civic body’s records. “The workers would have manually disconnected the water supply. But this alone would not ensure termination of water supply. The resident has to pay a disconnection charge to
ensure details are  entered into corporation records,” the official said.

While this explanation may prove satisfactory to senior corporation officials, residents that have been affected are left unimpressed. The civic body is trying to hide the fact that there are no measures in place to crosscheck disconnection claims and water usage. This is because most residents do not have
water meters and the corporation never insisted on their installation.

“Water meters have been installed only at wards in the city outskirts (Wards 61-65). These recently annexed wards are part of new project, which include the installation of water meters. The remaining wards do not have water meters,” a source said. While the corporation is trying to make Tiruchy a Smart City, there are some technical shortcomings within the body itself.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp